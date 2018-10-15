Béres wins Providentʼs Social Usefulness award

Bence Gaál

Hungarian medicine company Béres Gyógyszergyár Zrt. has won loan firm Providentʼs Társadalmi Hasznosság (Social Usefulness) award, presented at the Figyelő Top 200 Gala, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Dr. József Béres (photo by beres.hu)

The company earned the award through its high-quality, innovative products, respectable business behavior, and responsible work for society, according to the press release. Béres turns its profits towards developments in Hungary and creating jobs, while also helping healthcare and education goals through its Béres Foundation created in 1993. Béres also achieved results in spreading Hungarian culture and helping talents.

The company was represented by its president Dr. József Béres at the gala. Until now, the company has distributed more than 2.5 million of its "Béres Drops" medicine to the needy, has provided financial support of HUF 500 mln, supported the studies of 300 young Hungarians, and contributed to the realization of hundreds of cultural publications and events.

"Integrity in business, the assumption of social responsibilities, a human and family-centric view, and a well-functioning business model: we keep these principles in mind while carrying out our everyday tasks," said Béres. "It fills us with great joy that the advisory board recognized our work, and that we could receive the Provident Social Usefulness award at one of the most important business events of the year."