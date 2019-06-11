Association suggests additional insurance for holidays

The Association of Independent Insurance Brokers (FBAMSZ) suggests all Hungarian travelers take extra insurance for summer holidays even if they have valid European health insurance card, profitline.hu reported.

According to the association, the European card covers costs related directly to healthcare but fails to cover additional expenses such as transport, travel expenses for relatives or baggage loss. It also fails to provide 24-hour phone assistance to clients. FBAMSZ pointed out that it is highly recommended to have a “tailor-made” additional insurance made on the basis of both the destination and the planned program.