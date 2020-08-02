Arts and culture among least popular higher education paths

Nicholas Pongratz

According to Eurostat, only 11.2% of students in Hungarian higher education study arts and culture, the fifth-worst rate among European countries, compared to the EU average of 14.7%, reports penzcentrum.hu.

This year, 91,460 people applied for college courses, 57,799 of them for undergraduate courses. The three most popular courses this year have been business management, commerce and marketing, and psychology.

Of the courses related to art, culture, and humanities, only communication and media studies were ranked 10th among the most popular majors.