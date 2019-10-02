Area near capital declared ‘strictly restricted’ due to African swine fever

BBJ

National food safety authority Nébih has published an interactive map on its website, declaring Buda and surrounding areas “strictly restricted,” putting an extra burden on citizens keeping livestock at home by introducing special regulations, news portal 444.hu reports.

Hungarian authorities have discovered several hundred wild boars killed by African swine fever in a fenced-off game park on the outskirts of Budapest, an escalation of the problem the BBJ reported earlier this week.

Due to the rapidly spreading infection, pig farmers have to keep special feeding rules, build a security fence around their pigs, disinfect cars, and keep records on visitors.

If failing to comply with the regulations, the authorities have the right to slaughter livestock within 90 days without compensation, 444.hu adds.