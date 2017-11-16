Antenna Hungária expanding Internet of Things network

BBJ

State-owned telecommunication services provider Antenna Hungária (AH) is expanding its IoT (Internet of Things) network in Hungary. The company is using LoRaWAN (long-range radio) technology to set up its network.

Antenna Hungária launched its first IoT station earlier this year, in the Balaton area. Currently AH is continuously expanding this network, connecting more than 100 base stations countrywide, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

By the end of this year, Budapest and several Hungarian cities will be connected to the LoRaWAN network. The advantage of this technology, according to the press release, is that no internet connection or SIM card is needed to connect from the client side. The network allows the provision of value-added services, some of which are already running through pilot tests.

AH listed a number of schemes using the technology, including heating provider Győr-Szol, which can remotely read the meters of 40 consumers using the LoRa network. The local council of Tamási (SW Hungary), meanwhile, has set up a system able to remotely monitor the living conditions of elderly citizens and send notifications if an intervention is needed. Two parking areas in Budapest are also using the LoRa system to monitor the occupancy rate of parking places.