AmCham launches redesigned website

Nicholas Pongratz

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary yesterday afternoon launched a new design for its website, amcham.hu.

In a statement put out to announce the redesign, AmCham said it wanted to give users "a better experience on a sleeker, modern site with a new structure" that would allow the readership "to find information about our activities more quickly and easily."

The chamber says the new website has a "polished intuitive design", is faster and easier to navigate, and features "larger images and fonts for an improved reading experience."

It also boasts an upgraded online event registration system and gives an enhanced mobile experience, AmCham promises.