Academy of Sciences elects new president

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The 193rd general assembly of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) elected Tamás Freund as the new President of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in a 24-hour vote which began on Monday and ended on Tuesday, the Academy told state news agency MTI.
The neurobiologist replaces László Lovász, who is standing down after six years, at the head of the MTA.
The post of secretary-general will be filled by civil engineer László Péter Kollár, and the deputy secretary-general position will be taken by immunologist Anna Erdei in the next three-year term.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben