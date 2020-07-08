Academy of Sciences elects new president

MTI – Econews

The 193rd general assembly of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) elected Tamás Freund as the new President of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in a 24-hour vote which began on Monday and ended on Tuesday, the Academy told state news agency MTI.

The neurobiologist replaces László Lovász, who is standing down after six years, at the head of the MTA.

The post of secretary-general will be filled by civil engineer László Péter Kollár, and the deputy secretary-general position will be taken by immunologist Anna Erdei in the next three-year term.