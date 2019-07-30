800,000 dipsomaniacs registered in Hungary

BBJ

Toxicologist Gábor Zacher says the per capita alcohol consumption in Hungary is 14 liters of alcohol a year, leading to 30,000 fatalities, portfolio.hu reported.

Image: Shutterstock.com

There are 800,000 people in the country diagnosed as dipsomaniacs. Drugs in Hungary are not so problematic as alcohol. There are 20,000 registered addicts generating “only” 40 fatalities a year. In Hungary, communication on drugs is more intensified than on alcohol, Zacher said. He urged that an alcohol consumption strategy be included in a survey and plans for future.

He also pointed out that there are a lot of new drugs on the European market, coming mainly from China. Authorities registered 80 new drugs in 2016, 51 in 2017 and 55 in 2018.