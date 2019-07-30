800,000 dipsomaniacs registered in Hungary

Toxicologist Gábor Zacher says the per capita alcohol consumption in Hungary is 14 liters of alcohol a year, leading to 30,000 fatalities, portfolio.hu reported.
There are 800,000 people in the country diagnosed as dipsomaniacs. Drugs in Hungary are not so problematic as alcohol. There are 20,000 registered addicts generating “only” 40 fatalities a year. In Hungary, communication on drugs is more intensified than on alcohol, Zacher said. He urged that an alcohol consumption strategy be included in a survey and plans for future.
He also pointed out that there are a lot of new drugs on the European market, coming mainly from China. Authorities registered 80 new drugs in 2016, 51 in 2017 and 55 in 2018.