635 GP and dental surgeries vacant

BBJ

A total of 635 vacant GP and dental practices were registered at the end of July, while some 670 medical districts remained uncovered nationwide at the start of the year, daily Világgazdaság reported, based on data from the National Healthcare Services Center (ÁEEK), a budgetary organ under the direction of the Ministry of Human Capacities.

Of a total of 389 uncovered GP districts in the country, regionally the most (50) are located in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County (NE Hungary). Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County (east of the capital) has 29 uncovered districts, while Békés County (SE Hungary) has 30 districts without a GP.

In terms of dental practices, some 246 have gone bankrupt nationwide, leaving their districts without a dental practice.

Within the framework of the Hungarian Village Program, the government has set aside HUF 4 billion this year to build or renovate 186 GP practices, and allow 778 small settlements to acquire new medical equipment to the value of HUF 2 bln, the report notes.

Meanwhile, in an interview given to Világgazdaság, Ildikó Horváth, state secretary for healthcare at the Ministry of Human Capacities, said that the number of doctors graduating from professional training is continuously growing, claiming that there are some 6,000 more doctors working now than in 2010, when the present government came to power.