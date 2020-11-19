5.1 mln visited publicly funded dentists this year

Nicholas Pongratz

Roughly 20 million dental interventions take place in health insurance-funded surgeries every year, which amounts to about 5.1 million patients. That means every second Hungarian person visited dental services supported by the health insurance last year, business daily Világgazdaság wrote based on information from the National Health Insurance Fund (NEAK).

This yearʼs NEAK appropriation includes HUF 42.4 billion to finance benefits, compared to HUF 37.5 bln last year. In November, according to NEAK data, 277 primary care dental practices were permanently vacant, up from 235 in April and 246 in May, but down from 288 in June, the paper wrote.

The data is pretty much stagnant, said Ákos Nagy, vice-president of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, who said that the practice funded by NEAK provides security for primary care dentists.