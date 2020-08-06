100,000+ diplomas issued due to language exam waiver

Nicholas Pongratz

More than 100,000 previously withheld diplomas have already been issued by universities and colleges due to the waiver of the language exam, of which 81,000 have been received, the Ministry of Innovation (ITM) told Magyar Nemzet.

Photo by Nirat.pix / Shutterstock.com

According to the newspaper, young people can get discounted diplomas mainly in humanities and economics.

In addition to recent graduates, all those who had failed or not taken a language exam required to obtain a diploma may now receive them.

As long as final examinations are taken by August 31, students can still receive their diploma without the language exam requirement, the newspaper notes.