100,000+ diplomas issued due to language exam waiver

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
More than 100,000 previously withheld diplomas have already been issued by universities and colleges due to the waiver of the language exam, of which 81,000 have been received, the Ministry of Innovation (ITM) told Magyar Nemzet.
According to the newspaper, young people can get discounted diplomas mainly in humanities and economics.
In addition to recent graduates, all those who had failed or not taken a language exam required to obtain a diploma may now receive them.
As long as final examinations are taken by August 31, students can still receive their diploma without the language exam requirement, the newspaper notes.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben