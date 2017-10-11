World Food Day to be marked in Budapest

BBJ

A convoy of heavy vehicles loaded with food donations from private companies will mark World Food Day in Budapest by rolling through central Budapest on Monday morning.

The 12th annual Foodbank-FAO convoy is aimed at raising awareness of food waste and mishandling, at a time when global hunger is on the rise again.

The trucks will arrive at Heroes’ Square from Andrássy Avenue at 10 a.m. A doorstep press conference will follow on the steps of the Műcsarnok Museum, with representatives of UN-FAO, the Hungarian Foodbank Association, and the Ministry of Agriculture, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

Hunger and food insecurity – along with armed conflict – are important factors driving international migration. “Change the future of migration” is the theme of World Food Day 2017, with FAO is advocating investment in rural development and social protection to help stem migratory flows.