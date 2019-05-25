Szervita Square Building: a perfect office and retail hub

Inside View

Straddling between being the most modern structure in downtown Budapest and fitting into a historic urban environment, Szervita Square Building offers a premium venue for all its mixed-use functions.

Gabriella Sasvári, Associate PartnerDevelopment Director, Horizon Development



The 12,500 sqm property will house 5 floors of category ‘A’ offices, while also accommodating retail spaces on the ground floor and luxury residences on the top levels of the 7-story property.

The office area – 8,500 sqm spread out on 5 consecutive floors – is a truly premium work environment in the very heart of the city. Located at the intersection of 3 metro lines and accessible by all other means of community transportation and car, Szervita Square Building is within reach for everyone. With a single office tenant who will introduce an innovative and creative workspace concept to Hungary through its internationally proven co-working and serviced office brand, the office areas of the building are 100% pre-leased.

Besides the unbeatable location, there are multiple other reasons why Szervita Square Building is so thought-after among office and retail tenants. The aesthetic beauty, technical excellence, sustainable features, innovative and smart solutions, as well as the attentive property- and facility management team all add to the unique appeal of the LEED Platinum certified property.

When it comes to the refined exterior, Szervita Square Building features large glass surfaces connected by metal mullions reminiscing the Art Deco style of the neighboring buildings. The lightweight, ethereal, curved structure co-designed by Antal Fekete and DVM group is synonymous with premium elegance. The park in front of the building serves a clear community function. The interior (co-designed by Hungarian DVM group and Milan-based Metrogramma Architecture Studio) makes the best of this international cooperation both in functional complexity and aesthetic choices.

From a retailer’s point of view, Szervita Square Building is equally attractive: guaranteed high footfall numbers combined with an ideal heart-of-the-city location are the recipe for success whether one considers opening a dining facility or a store. The developer plans with a diverse retail mix that will serve the needs of its office tenants and residents, as well as the general public.”

Associate partner and development director Gabriella Sasvári explained the development concept: “The Horizon Development team aimed at creating a very well-rounded product when originally defining the multiple functionalities of Szervita Square Building. The mixed-use commercial (office, retail) and luxury residential idea was a forward-looking model, but the market response from all three segments seems to confirm our initial expectations.”