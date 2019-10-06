Liberty: Birth of a Next-Generation Office Building

Inside View

Office buildings are popping up like mushrooms in Hungary’s capital, with cutting-edge technologies vying against one another to please companies and employees. However, Liberty Office Building, the latest project from WING, a developer acknowledged for its reliability and high-quality solutions, is outstanding even in the Budapest market. Those who designed the office building in District IX observed the days of an average employee: from brainstorming sessions, to tasks demanding concentration, to relaxing after work, or environmentally-conscious commuting. This is how the design of one of the most human-centered office buildings in recent years was developed, creating a space where employees will have great liberty to choose areas for working and relaxing.

The developer made no secret of wanting to meet every possible need. For example, the two-story high greenhouse provides a feeling of being close to nature, the inner green courtyard with fountains, as well as a restaurant, a café and shops on the ground floor make this office building extraordinary.

In the inner courtyard, employees can enjoy the experience of freedom and relaxation surrounded by plants. Committed to fully meeting the demands of the 21st century and focusing on the wellness experience, developer WING designed a rooftop running track and a street ball court for those who want to exercise, while the panoramic Skybar will be the ideal place for recharging, where everybody can let off steam after a hard day.

In the underground garage of the office building (with 42,000 square meters of rentable area), 280 bicycle racks with changing room and shower connection, 50 electric car chargers, as well as e-motorcycle and e-scooter chargers, will be available in addition to parking places, of course.

Thanks to the large-scale reconstruction program in the neighborhood, the profile of the location is significantly increasing and is becoming highly popular among both employers and developers/investors.

Even listing all the planned and ongoing projects takes a long time: Népliget will be renewed in the coming years with outdoor sports facilities, a running track, restaurants, cafés, cultural sites and a conference center, among other things. The new Transport Museum and the Opera House Workshop are now under construction on the edge of Népliget. These giant investments are major milestones in developing a neighborhood with the creation of a high-quality urban atmosphere.

When the reconstruction of the M3 metro line is completed, it will ensure a comfortable and modern public transport experience. Also, tram No. 1 stops outside the building, and a bus terminal and railway station offer further transport alternatives.

Following its delivery in 2021, Liberty Office Building will redefine the concepts of sustainability and human-centered building design through its innovative technologies. The office building aims to achieve a BREEAM “Excellent” rating and is therefore a great choice for companies that are seriously concerned with their ecological footprint and looking for an energy efficient building with a sensible layout, where meeting the needs of those working there is a strong priority.