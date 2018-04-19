Flexibility is the key to Success

Inside View

In the last couple of years, one of the main changes in the labor market was that candidates no longer have been selected by companies, but job seekers have the privilege to decide about their future employer.

Today there are a lot more jobs available, and for talents this means they can be more eclectic about the offers they take. Recruiting and retaining talented professionals is the challenge of 2018. A high demand for specific skills paired with the longer amount of time companies take to fill open roles will increase the workload of recruitment agencies. According to our experience, companies are more and more open for alternative solutions to support their HR department.

Hays Temporary Recruitment – a division of Hays Hungary – has been created to answer the needs of our clients and enable us to provide a comprehensive HR solution for white collar projects.

During temporary employment, the worker is on the temp agency’s payroll, providing a perfect solution in case of headcount freeze. Beside recruitment, the agency is in charge of HR processes such as handling timesheets, holidays, sick leave papers, salary payments and we are also responsible for end-to-end payroll processes. This gives more possibilities for clients’ HR teams to focus on strategy and internal improvements instead of wasting time with obligatory administration.

One of the most popular services is “Try & Hire” where during the temporary employment, which is generally for six or 12 months, the user company can trial candidates to ensure they hire the absolutely right person for the right job, and after a preferred period of time they simply take the temporary employee onto their own payroll. Temporary professionals can fill both long- and short-term needs, enabling the business to be more agile and responsive to fluctuating workloads.

Temping a candidate before offering the permanent position reduces risk, keeps the fix costs and the headcount low, and most importantly facilitates the flexibility for the business.

In Hungary the legislation favors to employers and we also experience that employees are glad to have a third, professional team that helps their employment.