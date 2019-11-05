Award winning projects pave way for new development

Inside View

Horizon Development has just returned from EXPO REAL where the ongoing projects of its diverse portfolio were presented to the international investment community. Another global event, the European Property Awards is also just around the corner, where two of the developer’s premium projects will be recognized among the best of the continent.

Tamás Ádány, Business Development Director, Horizon Development



With more exhibitors and visitors than ever before, EXPO REAL proved to remain the most important industry event, confirming the property sector’s hunger for further growth, innovation and technological advancement. A panel discussion at the Budapest, Hungary stand also tackled the hot topics of proptech, coworking and sustainability, where Horizon Development business development director Tamás Ádány referred in detail to Szervita Square Building as a benchmark project.

The premium mixed-use downtown Budapest development has already received multiple awards in the concept phase, and it is soon to be acknowledged again at the European Property Awards on 24 October in The Royal Lancaster hotel, London. The most acclaimed industry award throughout the region is chaired by members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament, and judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. Horizon Development’s Szervita Square Building (currently under construction) competes in the mixed-use development category, while its already completed Promenade Gardens project runs for an office development award.

With such solid references and a proven business model, the developer started to revisit its architectural concept for another commercial development in the 11th district, right next to Hotel Flamenco and Lake Feneketlen. Design plans are being finalized for an office building of human proportions, organically fitting into the urban setting of the neighboring residential buildings and adding significant greenery that will replace the current industrial plot covered with concrete in 95%. As Tamás Ádány Business Development Director emphasized: “By respecting and following the build-up parameters of the surrounding sites and keeping wellbeing at the forefront of our development considerations, we aim at delivering a LEED Gold certified sustainable office project to the 11th district that is in harmony with its traditional architectural setting both in its height and volume. The increased green area we add will include a public front yard, multiple green roofs and an inner garden amounting combined to 7,000 sqm in total that equals 55% of the entire development plot.

Szervita Square Building

