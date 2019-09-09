Weekly Plusz bond subscription back to almost HUF 100 bln

MTI – Econews

Subscription for Hungarian Government Security Plus (MÁP Plusz) bonds for retail investors reached HUF 97.0 billion in the 14th week after their launch, lifting total subscription to HUF 1.9015 trillion, show data published by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK), state news wire MTI reported.

Image: shutterstock.com

Subscription was over the HUF 78.1 bln recorded in the previous week, and the HUF 52.4 bln in the shortened working week before that.

The MÁP Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, attracted record demand in the first week it was available, and weekly subscription remained over HUF 100 bln until the seventh week after its launch.