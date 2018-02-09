UniCredit profit down 5% year-on-year in 2017

MTI – Econews

Italian bank UniCredit booked after-tax profit of EUR 165 million at its business in Hungary in 2017, down 5% year-on-year, an earnings report released by the lender on Thursday shows, cited by state news wire MTI.

Net interest income fell 7% to EUR 188 million, while net revenue from commissions and fees rose 7% to EUR 134 mln.

Operating costs rose more than 3% to EUR 173 mln, while operating profit fell 13% to EUR 216 mln.

The stock of client loans reached EUR 3.857 billion at the end of December, up 8% from twelve months earlier. The stock of client deposits rose 6% to EUR 5.245 bln.