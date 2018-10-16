Three-month T-bill yields fall on strong demand

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 25.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 90.6 bln of the securities. The average yield was -0.06%, 5 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, and 3 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.