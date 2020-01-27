S&P raises ratings of OTP, OTP Mortgage Bank to ʼBBB/A-2ʼ

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
S&P Global Ratings on Monday said it raised its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings (ICRs) on Hungaryʼs OTP Bank and its unit OTP Mortgage Bank to "BBB/A-2" from "BBB-/A-3", state news wire MTI reports.
At the same time, S&P affirmed its ʼBBB-/A-2ʼ long- and short-term resolution counterparty ratings (RCR) on both banks. The outlooks are stable.
Hungary has had a foreign currency long-term debt rating of "BBB" from Standard and Poorʼs since February 2019, with a stable outlook.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben