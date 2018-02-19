S&P affirms Hungaryʼs outlook positive

MTI – Econews

Standard and Poorʼs Global Ratings on Friday affirmed Hungaryʼs "BBB-/A-3" long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings.

"Relatively weak checks and balances between government branches, moderate long-term growth prospects, high public debt, and [a] so far impaired monetary transmission mechanism are key constraints," it added, as cited by national news agency MTI.

S&P said Hungaryʼs GDP growth rate would approach 3.5% for 2018, supported by "booming consumption", fiscal stimulus and wage hikes, improved absorption of European Union funding, home subsidies, stronger private-sector balance sheets and the ongoing recovery in the eurozone.

But the ratings agency added that structural challenges, such as poor demographics, a big public sector, weaknesses in the business environment, low productivity and an overheating labor market would likely slow the pace of average annual GDP growth to just under 2.5% in 2019-2021.

S&P acknowledged the governmentʼs reform agenda aimed at boosting competitiveness and productivity and said some of the governmentʼs "unconventional" policies, aided by a favorable external environment, had reduced Hungaryʼs external vulnerability, However, it added that "weakened checks and balances constrain the predictability of policymaking".

S&P put Hungaryʼs general government deficit at 2.2% of GDP, on average, in 2018-2021. It said Hungaryʼs state debt would "reduce somewhat" but remain over 60% of GDP throughout the forecast horizon. S&P acknowledged policy measures that have reduced Hungaryʼs FX debt, while cutting non-residentsʼ holdings and raising the local banking sectorʼs exposure to government debt.

S&P forecast positive credit growth, averaging 4.5-5%, in the banking sector for 2018-2021, after a contraction in 2011-2016. But it noted that the pace of growth remains below that of nominal GDP growth and forecast the share of domestic credit to non-financial private enterprises would remain below 40% of GDP.

In its previous scheduled review of Hungaryʼs sovereign rating, on August 25, 2017, S&P changed the outlook to "positive" from "stable".