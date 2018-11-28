Seven ETFs, six stocks added to BETa market

MTI – Econews

The papers of seven exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and six European foreign stocks have been added to the trading portfolio of the BETa Market at the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT), the bourse said on Wednesday, as reported by state news agency MTI.

The ETFs make it possible for clients to trade in funds tracking the DAX, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Euro Stoxx indices. In the case of the DAX, S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx, short options will also be available.

Trading will be conducted in Hungarian forints, just as in other equities available on the BETa Market.

The six European stocks added to the BETa Marketʼs offering are Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel AG, Münchener Rückversicherung, SAP, and Volkswagen.

The BETa Market is dedicated to foreign equities. Trading hours and periods, trading rules, as well as order types and their expiry, are identical to those applied in the bourseʼs Equities Section.