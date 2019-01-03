Sales fall short of plan at first ÁKK auction of 2019

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at the first auction of the new year on Wednesday, cutting its original offer by HUF 10 bln.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 79.7 bln of the bills, state news wire MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.03%, 3 basis points over the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills about a week earlier.