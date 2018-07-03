Sale of three-month T-bills falls short of plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 36.5 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, lower than its original HUF 40 bln offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 69.88 bln of the papers, state news agency MTI reported.

The average yield was 0.26%, 13 basis points over the secondary market benchmark and 3 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.