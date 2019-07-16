Revolut now supports Apple Pay in Hungary

BBJ

Revolut, one of the worldʼs fastest-growing fintech companies, will make Apple Pay available for its clients in Hungary starting today, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Holders of Revolutʼs virtual cards are now able to use Apple Pay

This means that there are currently 29 countries where Revolutʼs clients can use Apple Pay for paying with iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs.

The press release notes that transactions made through Apple Pay are faster than traditional bank and credit card transfers. In addition, the system allows contactless payments via iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs equipped with a Touch ID sensor.

Revolutʼs clients may add their Revolut cards to the Apple Pay system through either the Revolut app or Wallet app. Additionally, those who only have virtual cards may add those to Apple Wallet through the Revolut app.

When using a Revolut card for Apple Pay payments, the card numbers are not stored on either the Apple device nor Apple servers. Instead, the system gives the payment a so-called Device Account Number, which is stored in encrypted form in the systemʼs Secure Element module. Each transaction is validated by a single-use dynamic security code.

"The main goal of Revolut is providing clients a useful tool for handling all kinds of finances, and conducting payment transactions quickly, conveniently, and safely is indispensable for this," says Arthur Johanet, product owner for card payments at Revolut. "For a long time all over Europe, our clients have been asking us to support Apple Payʼs payment system, so we are glad to be introducing it in Hungary. It is a very positive step forward towards making it possible for as many clients as possible to use their money as they wish."