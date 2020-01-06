Retail lending stock of banks up in November - MNB

MTI – Econews

Retail lending stock of Hungarian banks was up HUF 77.4 billion at nearly HUF 7.022 trillion in November from the previous month, fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Onchira Wongsiri/Shutterstock.com

The stock has risen every month since March 2018.

Transactions increased the stock of retail loans by HUF 83.1 bln but revaluations reduced it by HUF 5.7 bln. Forint-denominated transactions increased the stock by HUF 83.6 bln and FX transactions lowered it by HUF 500 million.

Stock of retail deposits rose HUF 91.9 bln to almost HUF 9.370 tln with net deposit placements adding HUF 70.4 bln and revaluations raising the stock by HUF 21.5 bln.

Net inflows increased forint deposits by HUF 84.6 bln and net withdrawals reduced foreign currency deposits by HUF 14.2 bln. Revaluations increased the FX deposits by HUF 21.5 bln and reduced forint deposits by just HUF 100 million.

The euro weakened 1.48% to the forint between the end of October and the end of November, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.