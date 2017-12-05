Retail lending stock of banks edges down in October

MTI – Econews

The retail lending stock of Hungarian banks was down in October compared to the previous month, fresh data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) shows, according to state news agency MTI. The retail lending stock of banks amounted to HUF 5.852 trillion according to non-adjusted data.

Transactions decreased the stock of loans by HUF 14.4 billion and revaluations reduced it by HUF 2.5 bln. Forint-denominated transactions decreased the stock by HUF 13.8 bln and FX transactions by HUF 0.6 bln.

The stock of retail deposits rose HUF 57.3 bln to HUF 7.554 tln in October on net inflows of HUF 53.2 bln, as revaluations increased the deposit stock by HUF 4.1 bln.

Forint deposits increased by HUF 61.5 bln and foreign currency deposits were down HUF 8.3 bln because of transactions.

Revaluations increased FX deposits by HUF 4 bln and forint deposits were up by HUF 0.1 bln.

The euro was basically unchanged against the forint between the end of September and the end of October, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.