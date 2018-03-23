Raiffeisen net profit up 81% in 2017

MTI – Econews

Raiffeisen Bank had net profit of HUF 28.5 billion last year, the largest ever profit in the history of the Hungarian bank, CEO György Zolnai told reporters Friday. Total assets rose 4% in twelve months to HUF 2,172 bln at the end of 2017.

Raiffeisenʼs corporate loan stock rose 10% to HUF 551 bln, while its retail loan stock was unchanged at HUF 246 bln, according to state news agency MTI.

The bankʼs ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) dropped below 8%, and in money terms the NPL stock fell 42% to HUF 77 bln.

Corporate deposits of the bank rose 13% to HUF 566 bln, while retail deposits rose 9% to HUF 803 bln.