Privátbankár rewards best fund managers

BBJ

Privátbankár.hu presented its Klasszis 2019 awards to the best fund management professionals in the domestic profession for the sixth year on March 21, with OTP winning "Fund Manager of the Year," according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

OTP clinched the "Fund Manager of the Year" award



Viktor Zsiday of Hold Asset Management (formerly Concorde) took home the "Portfolio Manager of the Year" prize, while Ferenc Hosszú of OTP was recognized as the "Emerging Portfolio Manager of the Year."

International statistics from the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) show that Hungary is in a very favorable position in the region of CEE countries, both in terms of the net asset value of investment funds and the number of registered funds, according to the press release. Comparing the asset value to the population of the country, Hungary is ahead of Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia. At the same time, Hungary still lags behind developed West European countries, indicating that the sector still has room for development.

According to the latest data from the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), 8% of retail financial assets are invested in investment funds, amounting to nearly HUF 4.2 trillion. Only HUF 819 billion is held by citizens in the form of stock market-listed shares.

In addition to OTP, Zsiday, and Hosszú, 17 other awards were presented, and a special award was given to the K&H Navigátor Fund (managed by K&H Fund Management) by the Budapest Stock Exchange.

Among the 17 other categories, three first places were achieved by OTP, Erste, and Hold, with K&H Fund Management and MKB-Pannónia triumphing in two categories each. Aegon, Diófa, Marketprog and Raiffeisen also won prizes. The complete list of winning funds is available at the Klasszis.hu website.