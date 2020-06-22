President Áder to name Barnabás Virág MNB deputy gov

MTI – Econews

President János Áder, on the recommendation of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, will name Barnabás Virág as the deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary today for a period of up to six years, the presidentʼs office said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Barnabás Virág (Photo by Tibor Illyés/MTI)

The official appointment ceremony will take place on June 23 in the Sándor Palace in Budapest.

Virág, the MNBʼs managing director for monetary policy and economic analysis, is already handling the duties of former deputy governor Márton Nagy, who resigned from his post on May 28 "because of a mandate for another important leadership position", the central bank said earlier.

Nagy had been in charge of monetary policy, financial stability, and lending incentives.