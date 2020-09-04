Prenatal baby support lending stock reaches HUF 824 bln in a year

MTI – Econews

The outstanding stock of prenatal baby support loans, launched as part of a package of family support measures in the summer of 2019, reached HUF 824 billion at the end of July, state news wire MTI reports, citing data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

The government introduced the unsecured, interest-free, general-purpose loans up to HUF 10 million for families having children in July 2019. The loans are part of a package of family support measures designed to address the problem of depopulation and are available only until the end of 2022.

The stock of prenatal baby support loans was up from HUF 463.5 bln at the end of December and HUF 631.2 bln at the end of March.