Policymakers cut base rate by 15 bp to 0.75%

MTI – Econews

The Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) decided to cut the central bank base rate by 15 bp to 0.75% at a monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Adriana Iacob/Shutterstock.com

The council decided to leave the O/N deposit rate at -0.05% and the O/N and one-week collateralized loan rates at 1.85%.

The O/N deposit rate and the collateralized loan rate mark the bottom and the top, respectively, of the central bankʼs "interest rate corridor". The base rate is paid on mandatory reserves and preferential deposits.

The base rate had been at 0.9% from a little more than four years.

The forint traded at 350.61 to the euro about 20 minutes after the decision was announced, softening from 348.72 before.