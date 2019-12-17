Policy makers keep O/N deposit rate, base rate on hold

MTI – Econews

The Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) decided to keep the central bank O/N deposit rate at -0.05% and the base rate at 0.90%at a monthly policy meeting on Tuesday, state news wire MTI reports.

Photo: Adriana Iacob/Shutterstock.com

The Council has left the rates unchanged since a policy meeting in March; however, they have tweaked monetary policy on a quarterly basis, coinciding with the publication of the central bankʼs Inflation Report, by adjusting the amount of liquidity to be crowded out from central bank instruments that pay the base rate, MTI says.