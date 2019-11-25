Plusz bond stock climbs over HUF 2.806 tln

MTI – Econews

Outstanding stock of Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors rose above HUF 2.806 trillion after sales of the security reached HUF 71.3 billion in the twenty-fifth week after their launch, data published by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) show, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock

Sales of the bond for the week dropped from HUF 83.6 bln at the previous week to a 13-week low. The weekly sales varied between HUF 73.3 bln and HUF 114.6 bln between the previous week and the end of August.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary.