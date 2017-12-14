Net sales of retail govʼt securities HUF 2.5 bln in November

MTI – Econews

Net sales of forint-denominated government securities targeted at retail investors came to HUF 2.5 billion in November, bringing the total stock to HUF 6,667.5 bln at the end of the month, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said on Wednesday.

Premium Hungarian Government Securities (PMÁPs) continued to be the most popular with investors, with net sales of HUF 45.4 bln in November. PMÁPs are three or five-year bonds offering 3.5%-3.88% interest, depending on the tenor, the ÁKK noted.

Two-Year Hungarian Government Securities (2MÁPs), offering 2.5% interest, generated net sales of HUF 22.5 bln.

The volume of monthly sales was below average due to technical reasons, the ÁKK said.

In November, the ÁKK launched four new series of one-year and six-month government securities (1MÁPs and FMÁPs), but five series expired, which is why expiries exceeded sales. Net redemptions of 1MÁPs and FMÁPs came to HUF 34.8 bln and HUF 34 bln, respectively.

The stock of Bonus Hungarian Government Securities (BMÁPs) rose by HUF 1.3 bln, while net sales of Baby Bonds came to HUF 900 mln.

Net sales of Treasury Savings Bills (KTJs) reached HUF 1.2 bln.