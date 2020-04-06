Nearly 100,000 continue paying loans

remember me
Almost 100,000 customers of banks have already indicated that they will continue to repay their loans, writes hvg.hu.
Inquiries continue to arrive at financial institutions regarding the payment moratorium announced on March 18, OTP Bank, K&H Bank and CIB Bank said.
Last week, Takarékbank, Erste and Raiffeisen announced that tens of thousands of their customers were still choosing to repay their loans.
Banks are asking their clients to apply primarily through internet banking apps or bank websites if they wish to continue to repay their credit, hvg.hu adds.
