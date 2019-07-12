More young people saving for a home

Conscious money saving is more popular among young people between the age of 19-29 years, according to news portal index.hu.

Average savings reached HUF 517,000 in Q1 of 2019, which is a significant increase compared to the HUF 414,000 in 2018.

According to a survey compiled by K&H Bank, some 53% of youngsters follow some sort of savings plan, marking the highest rate for years. The communication director of the bank, Nóra Horváth Magyary said some 30% of these age group set money aside at the beginning of the month, and some 23% of them keep reserves at the end of the month.

The most popular reason for saving is for a future home purchase, but general reserves, car buying, and planned trips are also among the reasons for saving purposes, the website added.