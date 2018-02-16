More Hungarians believe their financial position is stronger

MTI – Econews

Hungarians are increasingly optimistic about their financial position, with more people making savings regularly and able to finance big-ticket purchases without having to borrow, a recent survey shows.

According to the latest survey conducted by international receivables manager Intrum, the ratio of Hungarians who said their financial position is improving climbed to 37% in 2017 from 15% in 2015. The European average rose from 26% in 2015 to 38% in 2017, national news agency MTI reports.

Last year 43% of the Hungarian respondents said they have realistic chances of improving their economic position, up from 27% in 2015. Meanwhile, the European average rose to 47% from 43%.

About 42% of Hungarians said they can finance an expenditure amounting to up to half of their monthly wage without difficulty, Intrum said. Last year, 52% of Hungarian respondents said they make savings regularly compared to the European average of 57%. The share of Hungarian savers was 10 percentage points higher than in 2015.