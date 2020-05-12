MNB seeks consultation for green recovery

Nicholas Pongratz

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) has initiated a call for consultations with environmental experts, non-governmental organizations and institutes on the environmentally sustainable restart of the economy following the epidemic caused by the coronavirus, says Világgazdaság.

Image by Jessica Fejos

The proposals received indicate that there is ample scope for a “green” recovery of the economy.

An "extremely useful" written proposal for the central bank’s consultation was received from 16 NGOs and environmental scientists, climate protection and energy experts.

The proposals presented all indicate a wide range of opportunities for innovative, green economic recovery. The suggestions will be evaluated by the MNB, in consultation with NGOs, governmental and market partners, in order to come up with measures and proposals to support green investments, vg.hu adds.