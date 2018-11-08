MNB policymakers agree close monitoring of commodity prices

BBJ

The National Bank of Hungary’s (MNB) Monetary Council agreed that the impact of higher commodity prices on underlying inflation should be closely monitored at a monthly policy meeting in October, minutes released by the MNB show.

"Council members agreed that the effect of the increase in commodity prices on underlying inflation needed to be closely monitored, and incoming data should be assessed on the basis of more persistent inflationary effects," the minutes say.

The council has left the base rate on hold since signaling an end to an easing cycle at a policy meeting in the spring of 2016. At the previous policy meeting in September, the council said it was "prepared for the gradual and cautious normalization of monetary policy, which will start depending on the outlook for inflation", and announced changes to its policy instruments.

These included decisions to phase out the three-month deposits, previously the central bank’s main sterilization instrument, and to wind up tenders of monetary policy interest rate swaps (MIRS) as well as a mortgage bond purchases program. The MNB also decided to launch a HUF 1 trillion program to "raise the proportion of long-term, fixed-rate lending to SMEs to an adequate level" dubbed "FGS fix" early in 2019, the central bank reported.