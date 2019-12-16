MNB links lender preferences to outlays supporting energy-efficient homes

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) will offer Hungarian lenders preferences on capital requirements linked to lending for energy-efficient homes, deputy governor Csaba Kandrács told Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday.

The preferences, linked to the construction of energy-efficient homes and renovations boosting energy efficiency, will be in effect between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2023, Kandrács said. A decision on whether to extend the program will be taken after an assessment at the end of the period, he added.

Retail borrowers could enjoy interest rate preferences for such loans, he said.

MNB is also starting consultations on support for the issue of "green bonds", he added.

Kandrács noted that the MNB had launched its Green Program to boost the banking sectorʼs support for environmental sustainability in February.