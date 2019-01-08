MNB intʼl reserves up EUR 2.69 bln in December

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 27.403 billion at the end of December, up EUR 2.69 bln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Tuesday show.

Hungary issued a RMB 2 bln "panda" bond targeted at the domestic Chinese market in mid-December.

The reserves were up EUR 4.03 bln from the end of 2017.

In December, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were at EUR 25.84 bln, up EUR 2.73 bln from the previous month and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 74.2 million to EUR 68 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.13 bln, up EUR 40.7 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were down EUR 1.5 mln at EUR 363 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 3 mln.