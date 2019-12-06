MNB intʼl reserves rise EUR 1.335 bln in November

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 29.312 billion at the end of November, up EUR 1.335 bln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Friday show, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The reserves were up EUR 1.909 bln from the end of 2018.

In November, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits, and securities, came to EUR 27.495 bln, up EUR 1.520 bln from the previous month.

Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, fell EUR 162 million to EUR 102 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.34 bln, down EUR 25 mln from the previous month, while reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund edged up EUR 4 mln to EUR 373 mln.