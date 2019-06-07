MNB intʼl reserves fall EUR 240 mln in May

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 26.704 billion at the end of May, down EUR 240 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released on Friday show, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The reserves were down EUR 699 mln from the end of 2018.

In May, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, stood at EUR 24.597 bln, down EUR 322 mln from the previous month. Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, increased EUR 68 mln to EUR 559 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.176 bln, up EUR 16.2 mln from the previous month. Reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up EUR 1 mln at EUR 370 mln, while the value of SDRs at the IMF was down EUR 3 mln at EUR 2 mln.