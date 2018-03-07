MNB intʼl reserves down EUR 858 mln in February

MTI – Econews

International reserves of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) stood at EUR 22.556 billion at the end of February, down EUR 857.9 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released today shows, cited by state news wire MTI.

The reserves were down EUR 811.9 mln from the end of 2017, MTI reported.

In February, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, stood at EUR 21.785 bln, down EUR 813.9 mln from the previous month. Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, decreased EUR 48.4 mln to EUR 301 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 107 mln, down EUR 0.2 mln from the previous month; reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up EUR 5.7 mln at EUR 355 mln, while the value of SDRs at the IMF stood at EUR 9 mln, down EUR 1.5 mln.