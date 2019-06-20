MNB in extraordinary FX swap tender to ease liquidity shortage

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) provided EUR 463 million worth of forint liquidity to banks via an extraordinary one-week FX swap tender yesterday to ease a temporary liquidity shortage, news agency Reuters reports.
Liquidity has dropped in the banking system because of a corporate VAT tax payment due this week and a new retail government bond that was snapped up by households, pushing up interbank rates.
MNB said that the one-week swap facility ensures the balance of liquidity processes until it matures next Wednesday and it can also dampen an increase in short-term market rates.
According to Reuters, MNB had originally offered EUR 308 mln euros worth of swaps at the tender, and received bids worth EUR 1.337 billion from banks.