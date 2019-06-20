MNB in extraordinary FX swap tender to ease liquidity shortage

Bence Gaál

The National Bank of Hungary (MNB) provided EUR 463 million worth of forint liquidity to banks via an extraordinary one-week FX swap tender yesterday to ease a temporary liquidity shortage, news agency Reuters reports.

Photo by parlanteste/Shutterstock.com

Liquidity has dropped in the banking system because of a corporate VAT tax payment due this week and a new retail government bond that was snapped up by households, pushing up interbank rates.

MNB said that the one-week swap facility ensures the balance of liquidity processes until it matures next Wednesday and it can also dampen an increase in short-term market rates.

According to Reuters, MNB had originally offered EUR 308 mln euros worth of swaps at the tender, and received bids worth EUR 1.337 billion from banks.