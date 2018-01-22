MNB FX swaps climb HUF 43 bln after tender

MTI – Econews

The stock of "fine-tuning" FX swaps of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) rose a little more than HUF 43 billion to HUF 1,611 bln after a tender on Monday, data released by the central bank show, as cited by state news wire MTI.

The MNB allocated HUF 24.8 bln (EUR 80 mln) of six-month and HUF 24.8 bln of twelve-month forint swaps against euros at the tender.

Bid amounts came to EUR 630 mln (HUF 195.0 bln) for the six-month and EUR 765 mln (HUF 236.8 bln) for the twelve-month swaps.

One-month swaps with a value of HUF 6.3 bln will mature on January 24, the value date of the tender.

The tender brings the composition of the stock to HUF 75 bln of one-month, HUF 215 bln of three-month, HUF 98 bln of six-month, and HUF 1,223 bln of twelve-month swaps, the MNB said.

The central bank introduced the tenders for the FX swaps in the autumn of 2016 as an instrument for managing market liquidity after it put a cap on placements in three-month deposits, its main sterilization instrument, MTI recalled.