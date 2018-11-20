MNB FX swap stock remains close to HUF 2 tln

BBJ

The stock of fine-tuning FX swaps of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) will remain at around HUF 1.987 trillion after a tender on Monday, data released by the central bank shows, as reported by state news wire MTI.

The MNB allotted HUF 50 billion of one-month, HUF 50 bln of three-month, HUF 25 bln of six-month, and HUF 25 bln of 12-month swaps against euros at the tender, level with the HUF 50 bln of one-month, HUF 25 bln of three-month, and HUF 75 bln of 12-month swaps maturing on Wednesday, November 21, the value date of the tender.

Seven banks participated in the one-month, two in the three-month, five in the six-month, and seven in the 12-month swap tenders.

The stock will now comprise HUF 224.5 bln of one-month, HUF 199.2 bln of three-month, HUF 448.2 bln of six-month, and HUF 1.115 tln of 12-month swaps once payment and redemptions have taken place.

The FX swap stock has changed little since June, MTI noted.

