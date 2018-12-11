MNB FX swap stock remains around HUF 2 tln

BBJ

The National Bank of Hungary’s (MNB) stock of fine-tuning FX swaps will remain around HUF 1.988 trillion after a tender, data released by the central bank reported.

The MNB allotted HUF 25 billion of one-month, HUF 25 bln of three-month and HUF 25 bln of six-month swaps against euros at the tender, level with HUF 50 bln of one-month and HUF 25 bln of three-month swaps maturing on December 12, the value date of the tender. After payment and redemptions, the stock will include HUF 150 bln of one-month, HUF 200 bln of three-month, HUF 623 bln of six-month and HUF 1.015 tln of 12-month swaps. The FX swap stock has changed little since June, MNB reported.