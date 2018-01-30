MNB FX swap stock falls HUF 25 bln after tender

MTI – Econews

The stock of "fine-tuning" FX swaps of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) will fall by about HUF 25 billion to HUF 1,586 bln as the result of a tender on Monday, data released by the central bank show, as reported by state news wire MTI.

The MNB allocated HUF 49.8 bln (EUR 161 mln) of twelve-month forint swaps against euros at the tender.

One-month swaps with a value of HUF 74.9 bln will mature on January 31, the value date of the tender, reducing the stock of one-month swaps to zero.

The tender thus brings the composition of the stock to HUF 215 bln of three-month, HUF 98 bln of six-month, and HUF 1,273 bln of twelve-month swaps, the MNB said.

The central bank introduced the tenders for the FX swaps in the autumn of 2016 as an instrument for managing market liquidity after it put a cap on placements in three-month deposits, its main sterilization instrument, MTI recalled.